63 Bangladeshis living miserably in Malaysia

“They threaten us if we say anything. We have become sick mentally and physically. Rescue us from here; save us. Otherwise we may have to commit suicide here. We are in a very miserable condition.”

These are over 50 young men, who went to Malaysia in search of work and have been living in a prison-like situation for three months. They are from several villages of Gangni upazila in Meherpur. Prothom Alo has come across five such video clips of them imploring.

The youth were contacted through WhatsApp on Sunday morning. The ‘captive’ youths said that at least 63 of them have been staying on the ground floor and first floor of a three-storey building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Their passports have been taken from them. Although they were supposed to be provided with jobs within a month, three months have passed by but they did not get any work. They are not even allowed to leave the house. For two days they are eating only mashed potatoes and dal twice a day.