Employment of victims of trafficking should be ensured

Speakers at a roundtable on Sunday demanded that employment be ensured for the people who fell prey to human traffickers and are now living inhuman lives after returning home.

Most of the trafficking victims are young. They somehow get frustrated here, sell all their assets and go abroad with the dream of making money. Many of them are deceived by the trafficking gangs and return home, having no other option. Later, they start living inhuman lives here. The youth need to be shown the right track to change the prevailing situation, they said, adding that the private sector entrepreneurs should play a more effective role in this regard.