Ensure 6 months’ full paid maternity leave for RMG workers: IBC

The Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC) on Sunday demanded six months' fully paid maternity leave for the workers at readymade garment (RMG) factories, reports UNB.

A number of demands were raised at a discussion marking the International Women's Day on 'ILO convention-190 ratification' at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

Other demands include - ensuring safe working environment; ratifying ILO Convention 190; ensuring 40 percent representation of women at every level of trade union; and stopping sexual harassment of female workers.

Besides, ensuring social security including providing fund and gratuity for women workers, not allowing any female worker to work after 10pm as per government directives; setting up childcare centre at every factory and providing balanced food and treatment for children, ensuring equal rights; arranging scholarships for meritorious students of working women; formation of democratic trade unions in accordance with ILO Conventions 87 and 98 including ensuring freedom of association in all factories.