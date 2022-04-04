Ensure proper use of water to conserve it: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said that her government has taken plans for better use of surface water and reduce its extraction from the underground.

“Another name of water is life, this is important to preserve this resource. We have taken plans to increase the use of surface water,” she said while addressing a programme on World Water Day 2022.

The Water Resources Ministry organised the programme at Pani Bhaban at Green Road in the city while the PM joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

This year’s theme is ‘Groundwater, making the invisible visible’.

The prime minister mentioned that two billion people in the world are lacking safe drinking water.

“If we can use this resource properly then there will be no sufferings for people of our country. And we will be able to supply (safe) water to the world (market). We have to do our work keeping that in our mind,” she said.

She said that the government has already started supplying river water after purifying it. Even at the district level the government is supplying treated river water to save the underground water.

“We have taken various steps to limit the usage of underground water,” she reiterated.