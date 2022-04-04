Ensure proper use of water to conserve it: PM

She mentioned that the government has given highest importance on dredging which will not only increase the navigability, but also improve the waterways.
“We will be able to transport our goods at lower cost,” she observed.
She said that river beds have silted for lack of dredging for a long time. As a result rivers have widened unnecessarily.
“We can reclaim land through dredging and reduce the width of a river. We have already reclaimed a good amount of land this way,” she said.
The PM said that earth generated from dreadging must not be put on the arable land, this can be preserved by creating pockets on river.
She also asked to make sure that there will be no obstruction on water flow due to any development project.
While constructing any building, she said, “We have to consider some preservation of rain water and having water reservoir.
“We have to put special emphasis on preserving rain water and use of that,” she said.
She mentioned that if the underground water is used excessively the probability of earthquake will increase in the country as Bangladesh situated on a plate under which there is a water level to make it stable.
Hasina said that unplanned and indiscriminate construction of dams have to be restricted.
“In the name of increasing the height of dam, I know, the amount of expenditure will be increased and some people will get commission. This kind of mentality has to be shunned. Plans have to be taken which will be beneficial for the country,” she said
She also stressed on linking canals with rivers. She said that navigability will be hampered if the links of canals with rivers, Haor and Baors are destroyed.
She said that the water preservation capacity during the flood season has to be maintained. In this connection, she put emphasis on creating buffer zone during floods to use that during winter season.
“We have to live with flood. We have to learn the process to live with flood,” she said.
She urged all to maintain austerity in using pipe water and stop misuse of water in any purpose. “All have to remain alert in this regard,” she said.
State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooq, Deputy Minister AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem and senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar also spoke.
An audio visual with music video and a documentary were screened at the programme.