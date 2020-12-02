Entire int’l community should stand together over Rohingya repatriation: EU

European Union (EU) ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink on Wednesday said the whole international community should stand together to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis with focus on their voluntary and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar, reports UNB.

“It’s crystal clear that they want to go back home (Myanmar). They don’t want to stay at camps. We should stand behind it,” she said adding that repatriation would be the best solution.

The EU ambassador said it is not a matter of pointing finger at the EU that it is not doing enough but look at other countries.