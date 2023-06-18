Proposed budget for FY 2023-24 fails to address macroeconomic challenges: CPD

“The proposed budget fails to address the most pressing challenges. The current reality is hyperinflation. There is no reflection in the budget system to deal with the ongoing crisis. The proposed budget has completely failed to address the ongoing macroeconomic challenges and crises,” she said.

Debapriya Bhattacharya said that considering the election year, the proposed budget seems unrealistic.

Energy advisor and energy expert of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), professor Shamsul Alam, said, “Although the government is happy with the big budget, we are apprehensive.”

The power and energy sectors are in a vulnerable position, he observed.

Barrister Sameer Sattar said the year of conservative investment is underway. At this time, it will create obstacles in meeting the demand of workers’ wages.

“I think if the tax-free limit is Tk 500,000, it will help the inflationary market a bit,” he said.