Accident exposes deprivation faced by govt physicians at upazilas

Anxiously waiting outside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka, 43-year-old Arpita Haldar struggled to contain her grief. Inside, her husband, Shankar Prasad Adhikari, a physician by profession, lay in critical condition following a road accident five days earlier.

A bank officer by profession, Arpita broke down repeatedly as relatives and well-wishers gathered to enquire about her husband’s condition. Shankar Prasad, currently serving as the Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHFPO) at Kalapara Upazila Health Complex in Patuakhali, sustained severe head injuries on 12 April while travelling to inspect a community clinic.

He had been a passenger on a motorcycle when a cow suddenly crossed the road, causing the rider to lose control. While the driver escaped with minor injuries, Shankar Prasad suffered life-threatening injuries.