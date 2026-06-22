PM urges Malaysia to open labour market, hire more Bangladeshi workers
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday urged the Malaysian government to open the labour market as soon as possible and recruit more Bangladeshi workers.
“I requested His Excellency Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to consider recruiting more Bangladeshi workers, as well as to open labour market as soon as possible,” he said in a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
The press conference was held at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya following summit-level talks between Bangladesh and Malaysia on the second and concluding day of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s two-day official visit.
Expressing his sincere gratitude to the Malaysian prime minister, the Malaysian government and its people for their warm welcome and hospitality, Tarique Rahman said Malaysia is a trusted and longstanding partner of Bangladesh.
“Our friendship is built on mutual trust, shared values, and strong people-to-people ties,” he said.
The Bangladesh premier said they today discussed a wide range of issues including bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international developments.
“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening Bangladesh–Malaysia relations. We agree to enhance engagement through existing mechanisms, including the Joint Commission Meeting and bilateral consultations between our Foreign Ministries.”
“We also welcome the growth of bilateral trade and agree to move forward with negotiations on the Bangladesh–Malaysia Free Trade Agreement,” he added.
Tarique Rahman said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) received a strong mandate in the parliamentary elections of February 2026.
With overwhelming support of the people, his government has restored political stability through a democratic process, he said.
The Bangladesh prime minister said, “Our priority is to create jobs, attract foreign investment, and accelerate economic growth. We are building a business-friendly environment and creating new opportunities for investors.”
“I see strong potential for Malaysian investment in Bangladesh and warmly invite Malaysian businesses to explore these opportunities,” he added.
Tarique Rahman said their discussions covered ICT, energy, infrastructure, manpower, halal industry, agroprocessing, education, skills development, defence, digital economy, semiconductors, and other high-value sectors.
“I also raised issues relating to the regularisation of irregular workers, and repatriation of the detained Bangladeshis, if possible. We agree that recruitment should be transparent, fair, and affordable, reducing intermediaries and lower costs for workers,” he said.
Bangladeshi workers, students, professionals, and entrepreneurs in Malaysia serve as an important bridge between the two countries, he said, adding that their contributions benefit both their economies and societies.
The prime minister expressed deep concern for the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh and thanked Malaysia for its continued support for their safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.
“We also discussed regional cooperation. Bangladesh seeks closer engagement with ASEAN and aspires to become an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner. We are also interested in joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). I appreciate Malaysia’s support for Bangladesh’s regional integration efforts,” he said.
Tarique Rahman also exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in the Middle East.
“We reaffirm our commitment to working together in the United Nations and other international organisations. I also thank Malaysia for supporting Bangladesh’s candidature for the Presidency of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly,” he said.
He said Bangladesh looks forward to continuing its close cooperation on issues of shared interest.
“I welcome the signing and exchange of bilateral documents today. These initiatives will further strengthen our cooperation and sustain the positive momentum in our relations. I am confident that today’s discussions will open a new chapter in Bangladesh-Malaysia relations,” the Bangladesh prime minister said.
He said Bangladesh also looks forward to working closely together for shared prosperity, regional peace, and a more inclusive international order.
He invited Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.
“The people of Bangladesh will be honoured to welcome you. Once again, I thank His Excellency, the Government, and the people of Malaysia for friendship and hospitality. We return home with sweet memories,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said as he took office as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh in February (2026), one of the first calls he received was from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
“He congratulated and invited me to visit Malaysia. I am honoured to accept his kind invitation. My wife and I are delighted to be here on my first foreign visit as Prime Minister,” he said.
The prime minister recalled his father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, visiting Malaysia in April 1979, while his visit strengthened political ties and laid the foundation for labour cooperation between the two countries.
“I also remember my mother, Begum Khaleda Zia, visiting Malaysia as Prime Minister in 1993. Her visit further deepened our friendship and expanded bilateral cooperation,” he added.