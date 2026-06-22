PM urges Malaysia to open labour market, hire more Bangladeshi workers

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday urged the Malaysian government to open the labour market as soon as possible and recruit more Bangladeshi workers.

“I requested His Excellency Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to consider recruiting more Bangladeshi workers, as well as to open labour market as soon as possible,” he said in a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The press conference was held at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya following summit-level talks between Bangladesh and Malaysia on the second and concluding day of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s two-day official visit.

Expressing his sincere gratitude to the Malaysian prime minister, the Malaysian government and its people for their warm welcome and hospitality, Tarique Rahman said Malaysia is a trusted and longstanding partner of Bangladesh.

“Our friendship is built on mutual trust, shared values, and strong people-to-people ties,” he said.