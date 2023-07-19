Dhaka requests Tokyo to extend preferential treatment, concessions to Bangladesh beyond LDC graduation

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has requested Japan to extend the country’s preferential treatment and concessions to Bangladesh beyond graduation from least developed country (LDC) status bilaterally.
He also requested the country to actively support Bangladesh at the multilateral level in ongoing discussions especially under WTO to grant concessions to the LDCs, reports news agency UNB.
Momen held a bilateral meeting with foreign minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi in Jakarta, Indonesia on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) recently.
Both ministers expressed happiness about the official visit and the outcomes of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan on 25-28 April 2023.
They also discussed the issues of mutual interests including "the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt" or BIG-B initiative, Indo-Pacific Outlook, climate change, energy, agriculture, blue economy, pharmaceuticals, connectivity and contemporary regional and global issues, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.
They reassert their commitment to further strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as exploring avenues of further engagements and cooperation in the coming days.
During the meeting, the foreign minister mentioned the support of Japan to Bangladesh during as well after the great Liberation War of Bangladesh.
He also delineated the remarkable socio-economic developments of the people of Bangladesh and the infrastructural developments of the Country to his Japanese counterpart.
During the meeting, the foreign minister shared the concerns of Bangladesh on the issue of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (Rohingya) and urged more coordinated and proactive support of Japan to create a congenial atmosphere for an early, safe and dignified repatriation of more than 1.2 million Myanmar nationals from Bangladesh.
He also informed his Japanese counterpart that Bangladesh has ratified the Hong Kong International Convention on Ship Recycling, which came into effect on 26 June 2023, as part of her commitment towards advancing a safe and sustainable ship recycling industry through better management practices.
This is a direct outcome of the MoU signed between Bangladesh and Japan during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit in April 2023.
The foreign minister urged Japan in developing such facility under JICA funding or by private Japanese companies who have expertise in the ship building and recycling sector, which would be critical to abiding by the HKC-2009, taking into account Bangladesh’s need for the development of a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF).