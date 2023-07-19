Dhaka requests Tokyo to extend preferential treatment, concessions to Bangladesh beyond LDC graduation

They reassert their commitment to further strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as exploring avenues of further engagements and cooperation in the coming days.

During the meeting, the foreign minister mentioned the support of Japan to Bangladesh during as well after the great Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He also delineated the remarkable socio-economic developments of the people of Bangladesh and the infrastructural developments of the Country to his Japanese counterpart.

During the meeting, the foreign minister shared the concerns of Bangladesh on the issue of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (Rohingya) and urged more coordinated and proactive support of Japan to create a congenial atmosphere for an early, safe and dignified repatriation of more than 1.2 million Myanmar nationals from Bangladesh.