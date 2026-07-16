Investigation still incomplete in 86pc of the cases after two years

A total of 1,862 cases were filed across the country over the deaths and injuries that occurred during the July Mass Uprising. In nearly two years, the police have submitted investigation reports in only 254 cases (13.64 per cent). Investigations into the remaining 86.36 per cent of the cases have yet to be completed.

Senior police officials say the police have encountered various complications while investigating the cases filed over the deaths and injuries during the 2024 mass uprising. In most of the incidents, the bodies were buried without post-mortem examinations.

As a result, it is taking time to exhume the bodies and obtain post-mortem reports. Had post-mortem examinations been conducted at the time of the incidents, the reports would have recorded whether the victims died from gunshot wounds or specified the exact cause of death.

Now, because the examinations are being conducted long after the burials, it is no longer possible to determine the actual cause of death with certainty.

In addition, the investigations have been delayed because of inconsistencies such as incorrect descriptions of the crime scenes in the case statements, multiple cases being filed over the death of the same martyr while citing different locations of the incident, and the indiscriminate naming of large numbers of accused persons in many cases.