Equipment prices fixed abnormally high

A total of Tk 2.94 million (2 crore and 94 lakh) has been allocated to procure such a kit box for the field workers. The price of each kit box has been fixed at Tk 7,000.

According to Bangladesh e-commerce site AjkerDeal, the price of such a kit box is Tk 300 to 1,250.

Cattle exhibitions will be organised at 1860 places. A total of Tk 463.1 million (Tk 46 crore 31 lakh) has been allocated for it.

A total of Tk 248,000 will be spent for an exhibition. An estimated cost of Tk 2.11 billion (Tk 210 core and 88 lakh) has been fixed for organising exhibitions of milk products at 2,000 schools. A total of Tk 1,054,000 will be spent for each exhibition.

Centrifuge machines is used for keeping samples after collecting them from humans or animals. The price of a centrifuge machine has been fixed Tk 107,280. Some 19 centrifuge machines will be procured with the project fund. A total of Tk 2,038,000 will be spent for this purpose.

The price of a PH meter, used to measure acidity of a liquid, is estimated at Tk 70,000. However, a PH meter is available for Tk 4,000 in the market.

The price of an autoclave machine is estimated at Tk 9,48,000. But it is available for Tk 50,000 to 200,000 in the market. The price of a digital microscope is estimated Tk 582,000. This is available for Tk 25,00 to 8,000 in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Midistore sells such machinery. An official of this organisation Kamrul Hasan said the lowest price of a centrifuge machine made by China is Tk 3,500.

A total of Tk 4.11 billion will be spent to renovate an infrastructure established for selling meat in the sub district town. The renovation will be done at 192 sub-district towns. A total of Tk 21.4 million (Tk 2 crore and 14 lakh) will be spent for one infrastructure. People concerned said new infrastructures can be built at the cost of the project money.

The cost of a bin for disposing waste from the laboratories is estimated Tk 250,000.

According to e-commerce site Alibaba, it is being sold at Tk 500 to 2,000. A total of Tk 249 million (24 crore and 90 lakh) has been kept for the publicity of the project.

Project director and livestock ministry additional secretary Wasiuddin Ahmed, livestock department services director general Hiresh Ranjan Bhoumik and the livestock department services deputy director have fixed the prices of the procurement for the project. They fixed the price in July last year.

Wasiuddin was not available for comment over the phone and did not reply to text messages. This correspondent attempted to meet him, but failed. Recently the project director has been removed and replaced by joint secretary Abdur Rahim.