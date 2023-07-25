Senior assistant secy of commerce ministry dies of dengue

Senior assistant secretary of the commerce ministry S M Nazia Sultana has died of dengue at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday, UNB reports.
She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at BIRDEM hospital this morning, said Haidar Ali, public relations officer of the commerce ministry.
Nazia Sultana, who was eight months pregnant, was admitted to the hospital two days ago.
Meanwhile, commerce minister Tipu Munshi and senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh expressed sorrow at the death of Nazia Sultana.
In a condolence message, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Dengue has taken a serious turn in Bangladesh in the current year. Nine deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 185 this year.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded 35, 270 dengue cases, 27, 622 recoveries.