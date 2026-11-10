PM leaves for Türkiye to attend COP31 leaders’ summit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dhaka for Türkiye on Tuesday morning on a three-day official visit to attend the COP31 World Leaders' Summit, where he will address a plenary session and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

"A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and other entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:30 am," said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

Planing and Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Acting Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni, Dhaka North City BNP Member Secretary Lawmaker SM Jahangir Hossain, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani and PM's principal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar were present at the Airport to see the Prime Minister off.