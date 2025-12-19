To our readers
Due to a large-scale attack, vandalism, and arson at the Prothom Alo office last night, it has not been possible to maintain normal operations.
As a result, today’s printed edition of Prothom Alo could not be published. Its online portal is also temporarily unavailable.
We sincerely apologise to our readers for this inconvenience. We are working to restore the damaged technical systems as quickly as possible and will resume publication of Prothom Alo in print and online at the earliest. We seek our readers’ cooperation in this matter.