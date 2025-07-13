The story leading up to the award

Prothom Alo marked its 26th anniversary on 4 November 2024, with the 2024 mass uprising as the central theme of all its events. To honor the movement, we produced a special documentary titled "Bidrohe-Biplobe" (In Rebellion and Revolution), which has so far garnered over 16 million views. The documentary was also aired on 10 different TV channels.

Following the July uprising, Prothom Alo published several special supplements, and four of the anniversary supplements were dedicated entirely to the mass uprising. Regional supplements were also published from Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Khulna, focusing on the local impact of the movement.

Two more special documentaries were made and released, one on killings in Mohammadpur during the protests, and another on killings in Savar following Sheikh Hasina’s fall on August 5, 2024. These two films together received over 6 million views.

Based on the uprising, six special books were published by Prothoma. Another major initiative was the "July Uprising Exhibition", organised with support from the Shilpakala Academy.

The exhibition featured news, photos, and videos published by Prothom Alo during the movement, as well as memorials to the martyrs. Families of the martyrs were also present at the event, which drew large crowds.

A certain point needs to be especially emphasised. The July mass uprising drew a unique and intense interest from democracy-loving people all around the world and that interest continues down to this day.

A peaceful, unarmed mass movement led by the country’s student community spilled their blood on the streets and toppled an authoritarian and autocratic government. People across the globe watched this uprising with deep respect and want to learn more about it. Freedom-loving people everywhere look to this movement and uprising for inspiration.