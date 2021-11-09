Eskayef gets approval for emergency marketing of oral antiviral molnupiravir

Director general of the DGDA Md Mahbubur Rahman announced this at a press briefing on Tuesday.
Mahbubur Rahman said Beximco and Eskayef have been given the approval of emergency marketing molnupiravir so far. Besides, eight other drug manufacturing companies are awaiting approval. The price has been fixed at Tk 50 a capsule, he added.
The UK government approved the new drug last week. Production of the oral antiviral for Covid-19, molnupiravir, has started in the country.
US drug companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics jointly developed molnupiravir to treat Covid-19. Seventeen countries including UK, USA, Canada and France ran clinical trial of the drug.
The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the drug on 4 November.
The European Medicine Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing the approval of the drug.