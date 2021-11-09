New corona drug being manufactured in Bangladesh

Drug experts see the manufacture of this new drug in Bangladesh as an important milestone.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, professor of pharmacy at Dhaka University, Sitesh Chandra Bachar said, "This is a significant event during the pandemic. We were not able to manufacture the corona vaccine, but we will soon be manufacturing a drug against Covid. We have the capacity. Once the drug comes to the market, controlling corona will be easier."

This oral capsule is to be taken the moment corona symptoms appear. This will make it possible to avert serious illness and hospitalisation. The entire world was waiting such a drug from the outbreak of the pandemic. Merck managed to successfully come up with the drug after months of experimentation. Tests on the effectiveness of molnupiravir show that only 7.3 per cent of the patients using the drug had to be hospitalised.

A senior official of DGDA, on condition of anonymity, said on Monday night several companies had taken up the initiative to manufacture molnupiravir and had, initially, applied for the approval of the 'recipe'. Some of the companies had been given approval.