Monthly allowance for July victims likely from March: CA press wing

The distribution of the monthly allowance for the July victims will likely begin in March this year, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said today.

"The adviser of the ministry concerned informed us that they hope the distribution of the monthly allowance (among the families of July martyrs and injured) will begin in March next," he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

Speaking at the briefing about the outcomes of a recent meeting on providing supports for the July uprising victims, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the families of 834 July martyrs, whose names were published in gazette, will get Taka 3 million each as one time assistance.