BNP youth rally: Bus service suspended ahead of Khulna programme

Transport of three districts- Kushtia, Meherpur and Chuadanga- go to Khulna’s Sonadanga Bus terminal through Jashore. Transport from Narail reach Sonadanga bus terminal through Basundia area of Jashore Sadar. But the buses of these routes were not allowed to enter into Khulna city on Monday and they were sent to Sonadanga Bus Terminal through the Appeal Gate area of the Khan Jahan Ali thana. Many suffered for that. Many passengers of these buses reached the city yesterday through Mahindra, easy bikes and three-wheelers.

Jessore district transport agency labour union leader Azizul Alam said, we used to get indications of withholding the movement of buses prior to the BNP gatherings but did not get anything like that this time. The movements of buses were not stopped.

But the transport workers and passengers said, comparatively a smaller number of buses moved from Jashore. Many BNP activists went to Khulna through chartered buses. But they also faced debacles. Member secretary of the Jashore district BNP convening committee Syed Saberul Haque said, almost 10,000 people joined the gathering at Khulna from Jessore. As many as 65 buses went from Jashore Sadar Upazila. The papers of these buses were checked by stopping them at the Fultola and Chuknagar areas of Khulna. Many activists were arrested. Many, however, were freed after the gathering.

Meanwhile, all the buses of Khulna-Paikgacha route were stopped yesterday without prior notice. The Motor Workers Union and Bus Owners’ Association could not say the reason in particular. When asked, Khulna district bus-minibus owners’ association joint secretary Anwar Hossain told Prothom Alo, no bus was stopped anywhere. If the workers don’t run the buses the responsibility does not fall upon the owners’ association.

And Khulna District Motor Workers Union general secretary Md Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo, “The workers did not stop the movement of buses. Normally the owners ask the workers not to run the buses if they anticipate some disturbance. This is what happened here as well.

A passenger named Abdul Aziz at Paikgacha of Khulna said, “No bus is leaving for Khulna from Paikghacha today (Monday). The passengers are getting frustrated for not getting any bus at the terminal. Passengers are going to their destinations by spending extra fare and risk through the alternative way.

Jubo Dal leader Kawser Ahmed rode on a bus at Chuknagar Area of Dumuria to join the gathering at Khulna at around nine thirty in the Monday morning. Upon reaching Dumuria he saw, police were forcing the passengers to get down from the buses. He said, as he had not got any bus after walking some distance, he took a van to reach Khulna.

