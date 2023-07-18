BNP youth rally: Bus service suspended ahead of Khulna programme

Transport was barred from operating on roads prior to the 'Tarunner Samabesh' youth rally, which was organised by three associated bodies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP): Jubo Dal, Swachhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal, in Khulna.
Buses on the Khulna-Satkhira and Khulna-Paikgacha routes were also halted. Buses running from Barishal to Khulna via Bagerhat were stopped in Bagerhat. Additionally, buses from Kushtia, Meherpur, and Chuadanga were denied entry into Khulna city on Monday.
The three affiliated organisations are conducting youth rallies in six significant locations across the country to engage the younger generation in the ongoing movement, demanding the resignation of the Awami League government under the slogan 'Young generation should vote, fight for votes.'
The youth rally commenced with a gathering held in the Chattogram division and progressed to its fifth rally in Khulna. The programme will conclude with a rally in Dhaka.
In the recent BNP rally held in Dhaka, there were no reported incidents of transportation obstruction. However, last year there were multiple incidents, including transport strikes, that occurred prior to the BNP rallies at the divisional level.
These incidents led to limited vehicle movement in various locations. The youth rally followed a similar pattern in terms of transportation disruption.
The correspondent found some persons were blocking two microbuses and questioning the passengers at around 11:00am in Bagerhat bus stand. They were carrying sticks and pieces of wood. The two microbuses were later stopped.
No transport left from the bus stand towards Khulna till noon. Talking to passengers and transport workers, it was learned that buses plying on this route from Pirojpur and Barisal could not go to Khulna via Bagerhat on Monday.
A certain Touhidul Islam who came to Bagerhat bus stand to go to Khulna, said, "One of my relatives is ill and is admitted to Khulna Hospital. I came to the bus stand from home (Chargram of Sadar Upazila) in the morning to visit him. I could not find any bus even after waiting for one and a half hours. No bus is operating, neither is any other vehicle. Battery run auto-rickshaw and other locally-made vehicles are not allowed as well.”
Bagerhat Bus Owners Association General Secretary, Talukdar Abdul Baki, clarified that the suspension of vehicles is due to their demand for the removal of illegal vehicles, specifically battery-run auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers, from highways. He emphasised that their strike is unrelated to any political party's programme. It is worth noting that Talukdar Abdul Baki also holds the position of district treasurer in the Awami League.
General Secretary of Bagerhat District Jubo Dal, Suja Uddin Molla, on the other hand, claimed that the buses were deliberately stopped in order to prevent leaders and activists from participating in the youth rally.
At around 11:30 Monday, a microbus was halted at the VIP intersection in Bagerhat city, and the driver and passengers were assaulted.
In response to this incident, Azizul Islam, the Officer-in-Charge of Bagerhat Model Police Station, stated that he received information about some individuals being apprehended in the Sahapara (VIP intersection) area on suspicion of theft, and they were found in possession of a microbus. The matter is currently under investigation.
Transport of three districts- Kushtia, Meherpur and Chuadanga- go to Khulna’s Sonadanga Bus terminal through Jashore. Transport from Narail reach Sonadanga bus terminal through Basundia area of Jashore Sadar. But the buses of these routes were not allowed to enter into Khulna city on Monday and they were sent to Sonadanga Bus Terminal through the Appeal Gate area of the Khan Jahan Ali thana. Many suffered for that. Many passengers of these buses reached the city yesterday through Mahindra, easy bikes and three-wheelers.
Jessore district transport agency labour union leader Azizul Alam said, we used to get indications of withholding the movement of buses prior to the BNP gatherings but did not get anything like that this time. The movements of buses were not stopped.
But the transport workers and passengers said, comparatively a smaller number of buses moved from Jashore. Many BNP activists went to Khulna through chartered buses. But they also faced debacles. Member secretary of the Jashore district BNP convening committee Syed Saberul Haque said, almost 10,000 people joined the gathering at Khulna from Jessore. As many as 65 buses went from Jashore Sadar Upazila. The papers of these buses were checked by stopping them at the Fultola and Chuknagar areas of Khulna. Many activists were arrested. Many, however, were freed after the gathering.
Meanwhile, all the buses of Khulna-Paikgacha route were stopped yesterday without prior notice. The Motor Workers Union and Bus Owners’ Association could not say the reason in particular. When asked, Khulna district bus-minibus owners’ association joint secretary Anwar Hossain told Prothom Alo, no bus was stopped anywhere. If the workers don’t run the buses the responsibility does not fall upon the owners’ association.
And Khulna District Motor Workers Union general secretary Md Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo, “The workers did not stop the movement of buses. Normally the owners ask the workers not to run the buses if they anticipate some disturbance. This is what happened here as well.
A passenger named Abdul Aziz at Paikgacha of Khulna said, “No bus is leaving for Khulna from Paikghacha today (Monday). The passengers are getting frustrated for not getting any bus at the terminal. Passengers are going to their destinations by spending extra fare and risk through the alternative way.
Jubo Dal leader Kawser Ahmed rode on a bus at Chuknagar Area of Dumuria to join the gathering at Khulna at around nine thirty in the Monday morning. Upon reaching Dumuria he saw, police were forcing the passengers to get down from the buses. He said, as he had not got any bus after walking some distance, he took a van to reach Khulna.
