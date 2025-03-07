Dhaka University students of various departments demand trial of female student harasser
Students of various departments at Dhaka University issued statements demanding trial of the accused harasser of a female student of the university.
The students started issuing statements from Thursday night.
As of Friday morning, students of at least 20 departments and institutes including Law Department; Mass Communication and Journalism; Peace and Conflict Studies; Organisation Strategy and Leadership Department; Institute of Education and Research; International Relations Department; Institute of Health Economics; Anthropology; Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Television, Film and Photography Department; Management; Chinese Language and Culture Department; Economics, English, Islamic History and Culture Department; and Sanskrit issued the statements.
In all the statements, the students demanded trial of accused harasser Mostafa Asif Arnab.
Students of several departments warned that they would reject class and exams unless the accused is announced persona non grata on the campus.
They also demanded ensuring security of female students on the campus.