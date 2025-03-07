Dhaka University students of various departments demand trial of female student harasser

As of Friday morning, students of at least 20 departments and institutes including Law Department; Mass Communication and Journalism; Peace and Conflict Studies; Organisation Strategy and Leadership Department; Institute of Education and Research; International Relations Department; Institute of Health Economics; Anthropology; Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Television, Film and Photography Department; Management; Chinese Language and Culture Department; Economics, English, Islamic History and Culture Department; and Sanskrit issued the statements.

In all the statements, the students demanded trial of accused harasser Mostafa Asif Arnab.