Nearly 100 Grameen Bank branches attacked in November alone, with ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans: Prof Yunus
Former interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has alleged that Grameen Bank branches have been attacked with petrol bombs almost every day since the beginning of November.
Nearly 100 branches of the bank across the country have been attacked in the same manner this month alone, he said.
He called for effective measures to stop the attacks and bring those responsible to justice swiftly.
Professor Muhammad Yunus made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday.
According to the statement, the attackers were chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ during the incidents. The pattern of the attacks led him to believe that the perpetrators were receiving instructions from higher authorities to carry out such attacks every day.
Muhammad Yunus described the continued attacks on Grameen Bank as a direct assault on the security and freedom of poor women and the future of their children.
He said 97 per cent of Grameen Bank's 11 million borrowers were women. The bank's loan recovery rate was more than 95 per cent. These women borrowers are the owners of the bank, he added.
Professor Yunus also clarified in the statement that he had no involvement in the ownership or management of Grameen Bank. He said borrowers own 90 per cent of the bank's shares, while the government owns the remaining 10 per cent.
The Awami League government removed him from the post of managing director of Grameen Bank in 2011. Since then, he has had no involvement in the bank's management or operations. He does not own any shares in the bank and has never owned any, he said.
Professor Yunus said Grameen Bank officials and borrowers had narrowly escaped fatal attacks in several incidents.
He said hundreds of thousands of rural women were living in fear because of the attacks. For them, the bank is an essential source of support for maintaining their families, educating their children and meeting everyday needs.
Former interim government Chief Adviser Professor Yunus said the violence was not limited to Grameen Bank.
He said that, as part of the same pattern of violence, the house of parliament member Nusrat Tabassum, who played a frontline role in the July mass uprising, had been set on fire. The houses of three ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) lawmakers and three police stations had also been torched.
Professor Muhammad Yunus reiterated in the statement that he had no involvement in Grameen Bank's ownership or management. He said borrowers own 90 per cent of the bank's shares, while the government owns the remaining 10 per cent.
The statement further said Grameen Bank had sought enhanced security from the Ministry of Home Affairs to protect its borrowers, officials, employees and important documents. The bank requested the additional security to ensure that its services for poor women were not disrupted.
Muhammad Yunus thanked the authorities for the steps taken by law enforcement agencies following the attacks. At the same time, he called for every perpetrator to be brought to justice swiftly.
He also urged friends of Grameen Bank in different countries around the world to play a role in taking action against those who planned and carried out the attacks.