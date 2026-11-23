Former interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has alleged that Grameen Bank branches have been attacked with petrol bombs almost every day since the beginning of November.

Nearly 100 branches of the bank across the country have been attacked in the same manner this month alone, he said.

He called for effective measures to stop the attacks and bring those responsible to justice swiftly.

Professor Muhammad Yunus made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the attackers were chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ during the incidents. The pattern of the attacks led him to believe that the perpetrators were receiving instructions from higher authorities to carry out such attacks every day.

Muhammad Yunus described the continued attacks on Grameen Bank as a direct assault on the security and freedom of poor women and the future of their children.

He said 97 per cent of Grameen Bank's 11 million borrowers were women. The bank's loan recovery rate was more than 95 per cent. These women borrowers are the owners of the bank, he added.