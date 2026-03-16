Abdur Rahman Sunny appointed as Tarique Rahman’s representative in Dhaka-17
Tarique Rahman, the member of parliament for the Dhaka-17 constituency and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is now the prime minister of Bangladesh.
To facilitate the day-to-day affairs of the people in the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency, Abdur Rahman Sunny has been appointed as the representative for Dhaka-17.
He is also serving as the assistant personal secretary-2 to the prime minister.
The appointment of the representative for Dhaka-17 was announced in a letter signed today, Monday, by ABM Abdus Sattar, principal secretary to the prime minister.
In the 13th parliamentary elections held on 12 February, Tarique Rahman contested from Bogura-6 and Dhaka-17 constituencies and was elected from both.
He later vacated the Bogura-6 seat and took oath as the member of parliament for Dhaka-17.
The letter signed by the principal secretary to the prime minister states, “Tarique Rahman, the member of parliament elected from Dhaka-17, has taken oath as the honourable prime minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. To facilitate the day-to-day affairs of the people of the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency (Dhaka-17), the prime minister’s assistant personal secretary-2, Abdur Rahman Sani, has been appointed as the representative of the constituency.”