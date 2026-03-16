Abdur Rahman Sunny appointed as Tarique Rahman’s representative in Dhaka-17

Tarique Rahman, the member of parliament for the Dhaka-17 constituency and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is now the prime minister of Bangladesh.

To facilitate the day-to-day affairs of the people in the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency, Abdur Rahman Sunny has been appointed as the representative for Dhaka-17.

He is also serving as the assistant personal secretary-2 to the prime minister.

The appointment of the representative for Dhaka-17 was announced in a letter signed today, Monday, by ABM Abdus Sattar, principal secretary to the prime minister.