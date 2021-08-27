European Commission recommends restrictive visa measures for Bangladeshis

Former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain told Prothom Alo, “There is no alternative but to follow the agreement to take back the illegal migrants from Europe. If we fail to take effective measures to fulfil the agreement on time, they will naturally take such a decision.”

Bangladesh failed to keep commitment

The European Commission has submitted a 10-page report to the European Parliament and the European Council on visa requirements for Bangladeshis. The recommendation states that Bangladesh was failing to keep its commitment to issue travel documents for those whose identities would be confirmed after verifying the list sent to Bangladesh of illegal migrants. The situation has not improved since the introduction of the online system or Returnee Case Management System (RCMS) in November 2020.

The EU also expressed its dissatisfaction with Bangladesh at a meeting of the Joint Working Group held in June. According to the European Commission, a list of about 1,500 people was sent to Bangladesh online until 13 July. Of these, 195 have been confirmed as Bangladeshis. The embassy of Bangladesh has also issued travel documents to take them back to the country. The process of verifying the identities of 100 more people is underway. In addition, the issue of confirming the identities of additional 200 people will be completed through Interpol.

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi delegation visited Malta on 10 June for a six-day visit to verify the identities of the illegal immigrants. At this time they interviewed 160 people. Foreign ministry officials say Germany has half of the 1,500 people listed by the European Union. The rest are in Malta, Greece and Italy.

Foreign secretary Masood bin Momen told Prothom Alo that the process of implementing the SOP took some time due to various reasons, including working on Covid-19 and the new online system. However, the work has gained momentum in the last few months.