European parliament delegation visits Bangladesh: Trade issues to get priority

He said the delegation of the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) is coming to meet different ministers and other organisations.

The EU ambassador further said both sides will be looking at GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) regulation, which is their global regulation as they are very committed and interested on the trade front.

The state minister said the delegation will visit privately owned factories and see Bangladesh’s development.

Bangladesh is already engaging in the GSP Plus issue, which is a rather difficult process, and the EU says it is very encouraging to see awareness in Bangladesh.

The EU is very happy that the Everything but Arms (EBA) has helped Bangladesh and thanked Bangladesh for the high quality clothing that they get from Bangladesh.