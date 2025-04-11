Bangladesh Police gets new logo: Boat scrapped, paddy sheaf, wheat sheaf remains

A new logo has been finalised for the Bangladesh Police with the boat to be scrapped and sheaves of paddy and wheat to remain.

The new logo will also contain a waterlily resting on water at the centre while the word ‘Police’ will be engraved on a pot of jute leaves.

This was said on Thursday in a letter signed by the police headquarters’ additional deputy inspector general (DIG-logistics) Nasima Akhter.