Bangladesh Police gets new logo: Boat scrapped, paddy sheaf, wheat sheaf remains
A new logo has been finalised for the Bangladesh Police with the boat to be scrapped and sheaves of paddy and wheat to remain.
The new logo will also contain a waterlily resting on water at the centre while the word ‘Police’ will be engraved on a pot of jute leaves.
This was said on Thursday in a letter signed by the police headquarters’ additional deputy inspector general (DIG-logistics) Nasima Akhter.
The ministry will issue a gazette notification in this regard soon.
The letter has requested the respective authorities to use the new monogram or logo in the flags of the district or units of the police, on signboards and uniforms.
The letter, which was sent to all the units of the police, has also mentioned that the new monogram or logo will have to be used properly immediately after the issuance of the gazette notification.
Earlier, a gazette notification changing the police monogram was issued on 10 February 2004. Later, the monogram was changed again in 2009, adding the sheaves of wheat and paddy on both sides of the boat. There is a waterlily resting on water and the word ‘Police’ is written in Bangla under the boat.
The demand to change the police’s uniform and logo was raised following the fleeing of Sheikh Hasina to India at the face of the student-people uprising on 5 August last year.
The interim government with Professor Muhammad Yunus was constituted on 8 August.
Later, the decision to change the police uniform and logo was made at a meeting with the then home adviser M Sakhawat Hossain in the chair on 11 August that year.
On the following day, 12 August, the police headquarters formed a 10-strong committee, headed by additional DIG (logistics) Mohammad Ataul Kibria in this regard.