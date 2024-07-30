Member secretary Mojibur picked up by law enforcers, alleges AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) alleged that members of law enforcing agencies picked up the party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju on Monday night.

AB Party publicity secretary Anwar Sadat said he was picked up from DOHS residence in Mirpur at around 12:30am yesterday.

The party protested and condemned the incident.

AB Party leaders in a statement said Mojibur Rahman Monju had fallen ill. He was wounded in police firing. Under such a condition, law enforcers in plainclothes took him away.

The leaders demand immediate unconditional release of Mojibur Rahman Manju.