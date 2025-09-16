BSF hands over 15 Bangladeshis at Satkhira border

During the meeting, BSF handed over the 15 Bangladeshis to BGB, who later handed them to Satkhira Sadar police station around 9:30 pm.

One of the returnees said they had entered India without passports in search of work and had lived there for a long period. Facing deteriorating circumstances recently, they decided to return to Bangladesh.

He further said BSF detained them on Monday morning while they were attempting to enter the country through the Hakimpur border.