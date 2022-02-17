Evaly’s Rassel, Shamima can transfer half of their shares to relatives: HC

The High Court on Thursday granted permission to former Evaly CEO Md Rassel and its chairman Shamima Nasrin, also his wife, to transfer half of their shares in the troubled company to three of their relatives, reports UNB.

HC bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order amending the previous order putting bar on asset transfer during a hearing on a petition filed by those three relatives in this regard.

The three relatives are Rassel's father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

However, three of them will not be allowed to transfer the shares without the High Court's permission, said the court in its order.