'Even no discussion about Rohingya repatriation'

Despite providing shelter to the Rohingyas on humanitarian ground, Bangladesh objective from the beginning was to start the process of repatriation as soon as possible.

Bangladesh also signed an agreement with Myanmar on Rohingya repatriation in 2017. However, the reality is, none of the Rohingyas could be repatriated.

There is no sign of Rohingya repatriation to start any time soon either. There was no discussion between the two countries in the last seven months as well.

Meanwhile, General Min Aung Hlaing, the mastermind of forcing Rohingyas to flee, has become the self-proclaimed prime minister of Myanmar. In a recent interview with a Chinese television, he expressed doubt about taking back the Rohingyas.