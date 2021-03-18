Bangladesh

Evict 74 illegal establishments from Buriganga channel: HC

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to evict 74 illegal establishments from the Buriganga old channel (Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh areas in the capital).

Deputy commissioner (DC) and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) chairman have been asked to submit report within 26 June after the conducting the eviction drive, reports UNB.

The bench of justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

In 2009, HC issued nine directives including eviction of illegal establishments after hearing an appeal filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Lawyer Manzil Murshid stood for the writ petitioner while Advocate Amatul Karim represented the Department of Environment (DOE).

Earlier a report with a list of illegal encroachers was submitted to the court.

Last year on 12 October, the HC sought the report.

Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Moudud’s body arrives from Singapore

Moudud’s body arrives from Singapore

No decision yet over lockdown: Health minister

No decision yet over lockdown: Health minister

Covid-19: Police to launch special awareness campaign

Covid-19: Police to launch special awareness campaign

Ekushey Book Fair finally begins

Ekushey Book Fair finally begins