Evict 74 illegal establishments from Buriganga channel: HC

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to evict 74 illegal establishments from the Buriganga old channel (Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh areas in the capital).

Deputy commissioner (DC) and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) chairman have been asked to submit report within 26 June after the conducting the eviction drive, reports UNB.

The bench of justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

In 2009, HC issued nine directives including eviction of illegal establishments after hearing an appeal filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.