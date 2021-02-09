Eviction notice issued, not implemented

A BIWTA official said that MP Aslam has filed nine cases at various courts requesting a stay of the eviction drive on the lands occupied by him. In four of these cases, the verdicts have come in favour of the BIWTA. However, after losing the cases, the MP refused to accept the verdicts. BIWTA has also sent a letter to the attorney general in this regard.

Md Shahidul Islam, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka, told Prothom Alo that the letter for eviction was actually sent to BIWTA. The BIWTA chairman says the eviction driver is a huge undertaking. An integrated plan is needed for its implementation. He has sent a letter to the commission in this regard. The district administration will provide all kinds of help if the commission or the BIWTA can come up with a plan for the eviction.

The river conservation committee said in their report that the rivers are owned by the state and the public according to the law. It is illegal to occupy, sell or lease these lands in person under any circumstances. The report also said that MP Aslam's illegal occupation and construction was due to the negligence on the part of government agencies.

When asked about the reluctance in conducting an eviction drive despite a letter from the ministry in this regard, Manzil Morshed, a Supreme Court lawyer associated with the river conservation movement, told Prothom Alo that it proves that the concerned parties lack in commitment to remove the illegal installations owned by MP Aslam. There is no legal barrier in this eviction. The concerned parties can run an eviction drive at any time in coordination with each other.

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashish Basu