Delawar Hossain Sayedee dies

Delawar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to prison until death for crimes committed against humanity in 1971, died on Monday.

He died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka at 8:40 pm.

SM Mustafa Zaman, professor of cardiology department at BSMMU, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.