ERF expresses concern over naraji petition in Rozina Islam's case

On 17 May 2021, Rozina Islam was confined and assaulted at the health ministry while carrying out his professional duty. Health ministry lodged a case against her under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and two sections of the penal codes. She was sent to jail in this case. Then she was released on an interim bail six days later.

None of the provisions of the case filed against Rozina Islam can be applied to a professional journalist. According to that law, gathering any information from a secret place will be deemed punishable. But the ministry of health is not a secret place and there is no legal bar for journalists collecting information from there as part their professional work.