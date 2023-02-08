ERF expresses concern over naraji petition in Rozina Islam's case

The statement said the plaintiff, Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, joint secretary of the health ministry, submitted a no-confidence petition seven months after the detective branch (DB) filed the final report that is a barrier to independent and free journalism.
The ERF called for exempting Rozina Islam in this case immediately.
On 17 May 2021, Rozina Islam was confined and assaulted at the health ministry while carrying out his professional duty. Health ministry lodged a case against her under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and two sections of the penal codes. She was sent to jail in this case. Then she was released on an interim bail six days later.
None of the provisions of the case filed against Rozina Islam can be applied to a professional journalist. According to that law, gathering any information from a secret place will be deemed punishable. But the ministry of health is not a secret place and there is no legal bar for journalists collecting information from there as part their professional work.
The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on 23 January for further investigation into the case as plaintiff Shibbir Ahmed Osmani submitted no-confidence petition seven months after the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) had submitted their final report.
DB stated in its final report that no evidence was found in favour of the case filed against Rozina Islam. So, the investigating officer urged the court to release the journalist from the case. That means the allegation brought against Rozina was not proved.
Journalist Rozina received the Free Press Award 2021 as the ‘Most Resilient Journalist’.
She also received ‘Anti-Corruption Champions Award’ of 2022, conferred by the US State Department on 9 December, last year for her reports revealing the corruption in the health sector in Bangladesh.