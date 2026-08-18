India wants positive, constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh: Jaiswal
India seeks to build positive, constructive, and forward-looking relations with Bangladesh, based on mutual interests.
The spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, presented this position of the Indian government today, Tuesday, in response to journalists' questions during the ministry's briefing in New Delhi.
In the briefing, Jaiswal did not provide any definitive information in response to a question about the possible visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.
When asked about the conditions imposed by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the extradition of the murderers of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Osman Hadi, and other fugitives, he stated, "There is nothing new to say on this matter. Our stance on extradition remains the same. Bangladesh's request is being examined within the existing framework of India."
Apart from the potential visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Tuesday's briefing saw questions on various aspects of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations.
Journalists inquired about Bangladesh's request to get additional fuel from India.
Jaiswal reiterated the previous response, noting that India is assessing whether extra fuel can be provided, considering the nation's fuel reserves, refinery capacity, and domestic needs.
Additionally, a journalist asked about the resumption of halted work on ongoing Indian development projects in Bangladesh. They inquired if the Bangladesh government had requested India to commence work on these stalled projects.
Without directly answering, Jaiswal emphasised that India is interested in establishing a positive, constructive, and future-oriented relationship with Bangladesh, founded on mutual interests.
A recent report by the United Nations Security Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team expressed concerns about the spread of al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent region, stating that they are attempting to set up a base in Bangladesh.
In response to a journalist's question referencing this report, Jaiswal remarked, "Terrorism and security are concerns for everyone. We wish to confront this threat collectively."
He added that the report specifically mentioned those forces that conducted an attack on the Red Fort (in New Delhi).
Questions were also raised during the briefing about the Teesta water-sharing and China's interest in the project. It was inquired whether Bangladesh had shown separate interest in discussions on Teesta or if India had expressed its concerns to Bangladesh regarding China's interest in the Teesta project.
In his response, Jaiswal emphasised the importance of bilateral management in water-sharing of common rivers between the two countries, without providing extensive details.