India wants positive, constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh: Jaiswal

India seeks to build positive, constructive, and forward-looking relations with Bangladesh, based on mutual interests.

The spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, presented this position of the Indian government today, Tuesday, in response to journalists' questions during the ministry's briefing in New Delhi.

In the briefing, Jaiswal did not provide any definitive information in response to a question about the possible visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.

When asked about the conditions imposed by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the extradition of the murderers of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Osman Hadi, and other fugitives, he stated, "There is nothing new to say on this matter. Our stance on extradition remains the same. Bangladesh's request is being examined within the existing framework of India."