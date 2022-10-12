Voting halted after situation goes out of control: CEC

“The section 91 of the Representation of the People Order states voting must be held in a fair and neutral manner and the commission has been bestowed with the authority to halt the voting at a centre or all the centres if the commission deems voting is not being held properly. And we are taking decision in accordance with the provision,” he added.

Voting has been suspended at 51 centres in several phases and the EC deems evaluation of voting result will not be proper based on ballot casting at the remaining centres, the CEC said adding, the commission will decide on the by-polls later after studying laws, rules and regulations.

Earlier, the CEC briefed the media at the EC office around 12:00pm.