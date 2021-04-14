Ex-Jamaat ameer Maqbul dies

Maqbul Ahmed, former ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam has died of coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit of Ibn Sina Medical College Hospital, reports UNB.
The party's current ameer Shafiqur Rahman confirmed the news through a statement at his official Facebook page. He expressed deep sorrow at the demise of the former ameer and sought pardon for his departed soul.
Maqbul will be buried at his family graveyard following the namaz-e-janaza at the field of Jamaiatul Falahiya Kamil Madrasa and in front of his home respectively.
Maqbul was the acting ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam from 29 June 2010 to October 2016. Later he served as the elected ameer of the organization from 2017 to 2019 before handing over the responsibility to Shafqur.