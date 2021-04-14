Ex-Jamaat ameer Maqbul dies

Maqbul Ahmed, former ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam has died of coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit of Ibn Sina Medical College Hospital, reports UNB.

The party's current ameer Shafiqur Rahman confirmed the news through a statement at his official Facebook page. He expressed deep sorrow at the demise of the former ameer and sought pardon for his departed soul.