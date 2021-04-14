Ex-law minister Abdul Matin Khasru passes away

Former law minister and ruling Awami League presidium member Abdul Matin Khasru has died of Covid-19. He was 71.

Khasru breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital. Sayem Khan, deputy office secretary of AL, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The former minister was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on 16 March.