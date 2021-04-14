Ex-law minister Abdul Matin Khasru passes away

Former law minister and ruling Awami League presidium member Abdul Matin Khasru has died of Covid-19. He was 71.
Khasru breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital. Sayem Khan, deputy office secretary of AL, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The former minister was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on 16 March.
Khasru was put on life support on Tuesday as his condition deteriorated.
He was infected with novel coronavirus.
He is the incumbent president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Khasru was elected as a member of parliament from Cumilla-5 constituency in the last national election in 2018.
He became the law minister under the AL regime in 1996.
Matin Khasru was born in Cumilla in 1950 and actively participated in the liberation war in 1971.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain have expressed deep condolence at his demise.