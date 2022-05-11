Ex-principal secretary Abul Kalam Azad receives ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award

Special Envoy to the Climate Vulnerable Forum’s (CVF) Presidency, Md Abul Kalam Azad, on Tuesday received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star award at the Imperial Palace in Japan, reports news agency BSS.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the announcement of conferring the award to him on 10 May.

In continuation of that, the ceremonial presentation of the award was held Tuesday.