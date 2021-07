Nomita Halder, a former secretary of the government has been appointed as the 11th managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), said a news release issued on Thursday.

At present, Nomita holds the position of an honorary member of National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh, and a professional fellow at North South University.

Born in Bagerhat, Nomita Halder served as a public servant for long 30 years. She has working experience in the local administration right up to a top position in the central government both at policy and implementation levels.