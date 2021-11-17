Bangladesh

Ex-state minister Afsar Uddin dies at 81

UNB
Dhaka
Former state minister for Housing and Public Works Afsar Uddin Ahmed Khan died at his residence in Dhaka due to age-related complications on Wednesday. He was 81.

Afsar, the younger brother of Tajuddin Ahmed, the first prime minister of Bangladesh, breathed his last around 4.30am at his Lakshmibazar residence, said advocate Amanat Hossain Khan, chairman of Kapasia upazila.

A former MP who represented Gazipur-4 constituency, Afsar is survived by his wife and, two sons.

Afsar’s first namaz-e-janaza was held in Lakshmibazar around 9:00am while his second and third namaz-e-janaza were held on Judge Court and Supreme Court premises around 10:00am and 11:00am, respectively.

His fourth namaz-e-janaza will be held on Dardaria Government Primary School grounds in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur district after Asr prayer.

Later, he will be buried at his family graveyard in Gazipur.

Afsar was elected as the MP of Gazipur-4 constituency in 1996 and became the state minister for Housing and Public Works in 1996. He was also an advocate.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow at the demise of former state minister Afsar Uddin Ahmed Khan.

The prime minister also prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

