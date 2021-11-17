Ex-state minister Afsar Uddin dies at 81

Former state minister for Housing and Public Works Afsar Uddin Ahmed Khan died at his residence in Dhaka due to age-related complications on Wednesday. He was 81.

Afsar, the younger brother of Tajuddin Ahmed, the first prime minister of Bangladesh, breathed his last around 4.30am at his Lakshmibazar residence, said advocate Amanat Hossain Khan, chairman of Kapasia upazila.

A former MP who represented Gazipur-4 constituency, Afsar is survived by his wife and, two sons.