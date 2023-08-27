National Poet Nazrul’s 47th death anniversary being observed today

The 47th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his limitless contributions to Bangla literature, is being observed in a befitting manner across the country today. Sunday.

Also celebrated as the ‘Rebel Poet’, Kazi Nazrul Islam is considered a pioneer in Bangla literature.

Marking his 47th death anniversary, several organisations and institutions are holding multiple programmes throughout the day commemorating the life and works of the great poet.

Dhaka University teachers, students, officials and employees gathered at the Aparajeyo Bangla on Kala Bhaban premises alongside DU vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman early in the morning.