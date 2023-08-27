National Poet Nazrul’s 47th death anniversary being observed today

The 47th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his limitless contributions to Bangla literature, is being observed in a befitting manner across the country today. Sunday.
Also celebrated as the ‘Rebel Poet’, Kazi Nazrul Islam is considered a pioneer in Bangla literature.
Marking his 47th death anniversary, several organisations and institutions are holding multiple programmes throughout the day commemorating the life and works of the great poet.
Dhaka University teachers, students, officials and employees gathered at the Aparajeyo Bangla on Kala Bhaban premises alongside DU vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman early in the morning.
From there, they visited the poet’s grave with a procession, offered wreaths and recite Fateha. Moreover, recitation of the holy Quran will be held at the university’s central mosque following Asr prayers.
Bangladesh Awami League also paid tributes at the poet’s grave with a procession and prayer.
An Awami League (AL) delegation led by its general secretary Obaidul Quader paid homage to the poet on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the party.
A delegation of the BNP led by senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also paid tribute to the Rebel Poet at his grave.
Cultural institution Chhayanaut will organise a special tribute programme at its auditorium in Dhanmondi at 7 pm. The event will be simultaneously aired on its Facebook group and YouTube channel.