Experts fear sharp rise in COVID cases in winter: PM



"To prevent the surge during the winter, directives have been given for adopting 'no mask, no service policy'. Screening at the entry points of the country is on, while 14-day quarantine has been made mandatory for everyone coming from abroad. Programmes are going on as per the planning to control the COVID-19," she said.



The prime minister also mentioned that an agreement has been signed with Serum Institute of India, Beximco Pharma and the government to import three millions of vaccine.



Replying to a question from ruling party MP AKM Rahmatullah, she said the government has been able to manage financing for emergency periods from development partner countries.



Hasina mentioned that Japan is providing Tk 27.2 billion while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) USD 600 million.



For procuring coronavirus vaccine and medical equipment, the ADB is providing USD 3 million while the World Bank has given USD 1.05 billion for employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.









