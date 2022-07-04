Explosion due to weakness in hazardous material management

Weaknesses in the management of hazardous materials, including chemicals, led to the devastating explosion at the BM Depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram. This was revealed in the inquiry committee report of the Chittagong Port Authority.

The report stated that containers with hazardous materials, including chemicals, were stored alongside containers containing garments and other export items. If the hazardous materials had been kept separately, there would not have been so many deaths. Even if these containers had been shifted to safety when the smoke first appeared, the situation wouldn’t have gone out of control.

According to the inquiry report, there were matchboxes lying here and there in the depot. The officers in charge of safety and security cannot avoid responsibility. While there were fire extinguishers at the depot, there were no fire hydrants to supply water. There were also no adequately trained people at the depot to extinguish the fire. Had there been trained people, the situation could have been bravely handled.