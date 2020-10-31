Extraction of coal for power generation not feasible: Nasrul Hamid

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has said that all studies till now show that local coal extraction for power generation is neither feasible nor cost-effective.

He made the remarks while speaking at a webinar on "EP Talks: Payra Power Plant: An Example of Timely Execution" on Saturday.

He said the government has conducted a number of feasibility studies on coal extraction from Jamalganj and other coal deposits.

"But so far all the studies show extraction of coal from the local mines is not viable and cost effective for their use in power plants", he said.