Extremist communal forces behind attack on Hindu temples: Quader

AL general secretary said this while visiting Ramkrishna Mission puja mandap in the city on Thursday.
Quader said a section of people is spreading rumours on social media to incite communal tensions and urged the people to remain vigilant about such malicious efforts.
Those who don’t like the country’s development and peaceful celebration of puja, are trying to push the country backwards by destroying communal harmony and other means.
Obaidul Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the administration to take measures against the conspiracy of communal forces.
Fearing that the fallout of the incidents of attack may linger even after immersion of the deity, Quader said the government will remain vigilant to thwart any untoward incident.