Extremist communal forces behind attack on Hindu temples: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said extremist communal forces have carried out attacks on Hindu temples in 10 to 12 places and vandalised houses of Hindu people as the election is looming.

Quader vowed that the current government of Sheikh Hasina would not allow those communal forces to rear their ugly heads.

AL general secretary said this while visiting Ramkrishna Mission puja mandap in the city on Thursday.

Quader said a section of people is spreading rumours on social media to incite communal tensions and urged the people to remain vigilant about such malicious efforts.

Those who don’t like the country’s development and peaceful celebration of puja, are trying to push the country backwards by destroying communal harmony and other means.

Obaidul Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the administration to take measures against the conspiracy of communal forces.

Fearing that the fallout of the incidents of attack may linger even after immersion of the deity, Quader said the government will remain vigilant to thwart any untoward incident.

