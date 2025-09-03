Editors’ Council expresses concerns over three issues

“The members of the Editors’ Council are certainly aware of AI and if we clearly mention in our paper which picture is AI-generate and which not,” said the statement issued by Editors’ Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

About the mob in DRU, the statement reads that on 28 August a group of people suddenly entered into DRU premises in Dhaka during a pre-scheduled roundtable programme. DRU issued a statement condemning the incident later. The Editors’ Council supports the DRU’s stance on this issue.