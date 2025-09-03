Editors’ Council expresses concerns over three issues
Editors’ Council has expressed concern over three recent issues including creating a mob inside Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).
In a statement issued today, the Editors’ Council said recently a police officer clamped mouth of an Engineering student during a recent protest. As the picture was published on several media, police claimed the picture to be generated by Artificial Intelligence. Several media later verified that the picture was not AI generated, rather true.
“The members of the Editors’ Council are certainly aware of AI and if we clearly mention in our paper which picture is AI-generate and which not,” said the statement issued by Editors’ Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.
About the mob in DRU, the statement reads that on 28 August a group of people suddenly entered into DRU premises in Dhaka during a pre-scheduled roundtable programme. DRU issued a statement condemning the incident later. The Editors’ Council supports the DRU’s stance on this issue.
The statement further said that steps have been taken to implement a new act regarding protection of media workers. This initiative was originally formulated during the Awami League government. It is reported that the current interim government has moved to implement it while keeping many of the same provisions intact. In this regard, the Ministry of Information has also sought opinions from the Editors’ Council and various other organisations.
According to the Editors’ Council, such trends reflect the mindset and approach of the previous government. The council believes that such act serves as a reminder of the former government’s interference in independent journalism and its unilateral initiatives.