ACC opens probe against 6 NBR officials, including NBR Reform Unity Council president

ACC deputy director (public relations) Akhtarul Islam said an investigation opened against the six NBR officials for allegedly acquiring wealth beyond their known sources of income through corruption and irregularities.

According to NBR sources, at least five of the officials under investigation are directly involved in the ongoing movement within the NBR.

Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar is the president of the NBR Reform Unity Council, the platform that is waging the NBR protest, while Mirza Ashiq Rana and Shahreen Sushmita are vice presidents of the Unity Council.

NBR officials and employees have been staging protests over the implementation of revenue reform initiatives since 12 May. As a result, a stalemate hit the agency, which is responsible for revenue collection on behalf of the government, disrupting its services.