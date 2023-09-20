Dengue: 21 people die, 3015 hospitalised in 24hrs

A total of 21 people died from dengue while 3015 hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, 10 people have died in Dhaka city while 11 deaths are reported from outside.

A total of 176,810 people have been infected with dengue since January 2023. Of them, 75,833 people are infected in Dhaka city and 1,00,977 people are from outside.

So far, 867 people have died. 588 people have died in Dhaka city and 279 deaths are reported from the outside.