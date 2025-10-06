Wife gives birth 11 days after firefighter husband Nurul dies in blaze
Fire service worker Nurul Huda was expecting his third child. But before his child was born, he died after being burned in an explosion while trying to extinguish a fire. Eleven days after his death, his wife Asma Khatun gave birth to a son today, Monday. She underwent a surgery and delivered the child at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital around 10:30 am.
On 24 September, Nurul Huda was burned to death while trying to control a fire at a chemical warehouse in Tongi, Gazipur. The next morning he was buried in the family graveyard at his home in the village Dhamail of Saltia union, Gaffargaon upazila, Mymensingh.
Nurul Huda worked as a firefighter at the Tongi Fire Service. He joined the service on 29 March 2007. At the time of his death, he left behind his mother, father, pregnant wife, a 10-year-old daughter, and a 3-year-old son.
Family members said that Nurul Huda’s wife, Asma Khatun, was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Sunday afternoon. After examination by physicians there, she underwent surgery today at around 10:30 am and gave birth to a son. Several fire service personnel, including the acting deputy director of the Fire Service, Purna Chandra Mutsuddy, were by the family’s side.
Nurul Huda’s father, Abul Monsur, said, “I have lost my son, and now my son’s child has been born as an orphan. He could not see his child. Allah is the best planner, and He will take care of my grandson.”
Zakiul Islam, deputy director of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said, “The expectant mother, Asma Khatun, who was admitted yesterday, gave birth to a son this morning through a surgery. Both the mother and the newborn are in good condition, along with the hospital director, we checked on the mother and the newborn in the afternoon.”