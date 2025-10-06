Wife gives birth 11 days after firefighter husband Nurul dies in blaze

Fire service worker Nurul Huda was expecting his third child. But before his child was born, he died after being burned in an explosion while trying to extinguish a fire. Eleven days after his death, his wife Asma Khatun gave birth to a son today, Monday. She underwent a surgery and delivered the child at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital around 10:30 am.

On 24 September, Nurul Huda was burned to death while trying to control a fire at a chemical warehouse in Tongi, Gazipur. The next morning he was buried in the family graveyard at his home in the village Dhamail of Saltia union, Gaffargaon upazila, Mymensingh.