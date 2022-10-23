Suspended DIG Bazlur gets 5 yr jail sentence, Tk 31m fine

A Dhaka court has sentenced suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) prisons, Bazlur Rashid, to five-year imprisonment in a case of amassing wealth beyond the known sources of income.

He has also been slapped with a fine of Tk 31 million in the case. Md Iqbal Hossain, judge of Dhaka special judge court-5, passed the order on Sunday.

Mosharraf Hossain, prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), confirmed the news to Prothom Alo, saying the convict has been sent to prison following the verdict.